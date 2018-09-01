Nagaland floods: PM Modi takes stock of situation

on Saturday spoke to Chief Minister to take stock of the situation caused by floods in the state.

Furthermore, assured Rio of all possible assistance to the rain-battered state.

"Spoke to CM and took stock of the situation in wake of floods in parts of the state. Assured all possible support to the state in rescue and relief operations. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of and pray for everyone's well being," he tweeted.

As per reports, incessant rainfall in the last few weeks has flooded several areas of Nagaland. In the wake of this, the has reportedly sought an advance amount of Rs 100 crore from the Centre to restore connectivity in the region.

