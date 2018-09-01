CJI office recommends Ranjan Gogoi's name for Chief Justice

-
ALSO READ
Justice delivery system begging for complete overhaul: Justice Gogoi
Judiciary must have consistent policy to tackle case pendency: SC judge
Justice delivery system needs complete overhaul: SC judge Gogoi
CJI Dipak Misra understood to have recommended Justice Ranjan Gogoi as successor: sources
Need to provide legal aid at doorsteps of underprivileged: SC judge
-
The Chief Justice of India's office on Saturday proposed the name of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next head of the judiciary of the country, sources told ANI.
If appointed, Justice Gogoi, who is the second senior-most judge in the court, will be the 46th Chief Justice of India and will replace the incumbent Dipak Misra, who will retire on October 2 this year.
As per protocol, the sitting CJI has to name his successor, after which clearance has to be sought from the central government and then the President of the country.
It may be noted that Justice Gogoi, along with the other Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, revolted against CJI Misra, following which the apex court was thrown into its biggest ever crisis.
Born in 1954, Justice Gogoi was appointed as a permanent judge of the Guwahati High Court on February 28, 2001, and was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on April 23, 2012.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU