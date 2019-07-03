Nalgonda: Thief severely injured after being chased by locals

A thief was severely injured after falling down from his vehicle while running away from locals who were chasing him after he was caught trying to break open an ATM machine in the wee hours of Wednesday here in Ghatuppal village.

The thief was later shifted to the hospital by the police and is currently receiving medical attention.

A case of attempted theft in Nalgonda police station has been registered by the police and further investigation into the incident is underway.

