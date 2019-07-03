MP: Motorcyclist swept away in flood water in Khargone

A man on his motorbike swept away while crossing a flooded road in Khargone on Wednesday morning.

The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone by an eyewitness.

The victim was later rescued safely by the people present at the spot.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas such as Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, Scientist, IMD.

Due to heavy rains, roads in the tribal zone of Khargone district were waterlogged. The roads were jammed for as many as three hours due to river drains.

The blockage of roads posed a problem for the two-wheelers and bullock carts.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)