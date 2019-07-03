Malad wall collapse: Death toll mounts to 24

The death toll due to wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East rose to 24 on Wednesday.

The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpri Pada, Malad East collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday.

In total, 119 people got injured out of which 24 died, 72 are admitted in hospitals and 23 have been discharged.

Out of the 24, 11 people died at Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari, 11 died at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and two at M V Desai Hospital in Malad.

Earlier, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount.

"The state government has promised a sum of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of those who died in Mumbai, including the victims of the wall collapse in Malad. The state government has also urged BMC to give a similar sum to the victims. Meanwhile, we are taking care of all expenses related to the treatment of the injured people," Joshi said at a press conference here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar have visited Shatabdi Hospital to meet the injured.

Fadnavis also took stock of the situation in the rain-drenched city during a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) control room.

Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police had rushed to the spot to rescue those trapped under the debris.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)