Nanda Devi peak: ITBP team recovers 7 bodies, search underway for remaining

An ITBP team has recovered bodies of seven mountaineers while the search operation for the eighth and last body is underway, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Thursday said.

The District Magistrate informed that several difficulties were being faced by the ITBP team owing to bad weather conditions.

"ITBP team had recovered seven bodies of mountaineers, who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand. Several difficulties are being encountered due to bad weather. The search for the 8th body is on," Jogdande told ANI.

The team which comprised of eight mountaineers -- seven foreigners and one Indian -- were reported missing while they were on an expedition to Nanda Devi peak on May 26.

An earlier airborne search operation was not successful due to high altitude and weather reasons.

