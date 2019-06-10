Nations League: Portugal beat Netherlands, lift title

defeated by 1-0 to clinch the inaugural Nations League title here on Monday.

The game witnessed no goal in the first half. However, in the 60th minute, Goncalo Guedes handed over a one-goal lead which helped them earn the title. Netherlands, after a goal from Portugal, made desperate attempts to equalise the score but failed.

It was Guedes's fourth goal in 17 appearances for and his first competitive international strike.

The hosts were labelled as favourites in the final as they had shown scintillating performances in their recent matches which include their 3-1 victory over in the semi-finals. During the semi-final match, netted a hat-trick which helped them enter into the final.

Portugal's was named as the of the tournament. Moreover, this was Ronaldo's 29th career trophy.

