JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

LS Results 2019: Riteish Deshmukh and Asha Bhosle congratulate PM Narendra Modi

HBO president defends 'Game of Thrones' final season
Business Standard

NDA leading on 39 seats in Bihar, RJD on 1

ANI  |  Politics 

Early trends in the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance leading in 39 constituencies, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on one.

The only candidate who is leading for the grand alliance in Bihar is Misha Bharti from Pataliputra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections were held from April 11 till May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements