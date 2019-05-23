NDA leading on 39 seats in Bihar, RJD on 1

Early trends in the 40 Lok Sabha seats in showed the BJP-led Democratic Alliance leading in 39 constituencies, while Rashtriya (RJD) is leading on one.

The only candidate who is leading for the grand alliance in is from Pataliputra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections were held from April 11 till May 19.

