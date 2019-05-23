Kerala: Tharoor leads, Congress ahead on 15 seats

Sitting and is leading from constituency by over 13,000 votes.

is leading in 16 out of 20 seats in Kerala, according to trends.

Tharoor is pitted against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan and C Dinakaran of CPI(M).

is also leading from Wayanad parliamentary constituency of the state.

Indian Union is leading in two seats. The CPI(M), Congress (M) and are ahead by one seat each, trends showed.

In Pathanamthitta, the place where massive protests took place over the entry of women at following a landmark ruling, Congress' Anto Antony is leading from the seat. He is up against BJP's

The counting of votes in 542 constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

According to EC trends, BJP is leading on 291 seats, while Congress is leading on 52 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)