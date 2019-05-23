Kerala: Tharoor leads, Congress ahead on 15 seats

-
Sitting MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is leading from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency by over 13,000 votes.
Congress is leading in 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, according to Election Commission trends.
Tharoor is pitted against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan and C Dinakaran of CPI(M).
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also leading from Wayanad parliamentary constituency of the state.
Indian Union Muslim League is leading in two seats. The CPI(M), Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party are ahead by one seat each, trends showed.
In Pathanamthitta, the place where massive protests took place over the entry of women at Sabarimala temple following a landmark Supreme Court ruling, Congress' Anto Antony is leading from the seat. He is up against BJP's MT Remesh.
The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.
According to EC trends, BJP is leading on 291 seats, while Congress is leading on 52 seats.
