Neesham, Young and Blundell offered New Zealand central contracts

New Zealand players Jimmy Neesham, Will Young and Tom Blundell have been offered New Zealand central contracts for 2019-20.
Neesham, who was missed out in the 2018-19, gave an amazing performance in the one-day internationals (ODI) and in the domestic cricket for Wellington. Whereas, Blundell was called up after a late injury to Tim Seifert, who missed out on the contract list.
Moreover, both Neesham and Blundell feature in the 15-member World Cup squad which was announced on April 3.
Young was set to make his Test debut against Bangladesh, however, the final test was called off.
"Jimmy had a very good season and made excellent progress with Wellington, New Zealand A and the Blackcaps. He's made every post a winning one. Will receives an offer on the basis of the sheer weight of runs he scored last season, both for New Zealand A and the Central Stags," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Gavin Larsen, as saying.
"Tom has acted as a back-up for BJ Watling on the tour of UAE, has recently played for New Zealand A and is in the World Cup squad as the wicket-keeping understudy for Tom Latham. We see this offer as a strong vote of confidence in his future," he added.
Players offered central contracts for 2019-20 are: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
