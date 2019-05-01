Kumar Sangakkara announced as first non-British President of MCC

Former was announced as the first non-British of Club (MCC) on Wednesday and he will take up his one-year post on October 1, 2019.

Sangakkara's nomination was announced by the MCC's current Anthony Wreford, at the Meeting at Lord's Ground.

"It is a huge honour to be named the next of and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to. For me, is the greatest club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch," said in an official statement.

"The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord's, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC," he added.

Sangakkara appears twice on the Honours Boards at Lord's, with both innings coming in 2014. He hit 147 in the Test Match against England, and 112 in Sri Lanka's One-Day International victory over the same opposition.

"As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I'm delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation, which he did in January this year, to be the next President of MCC. He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the Club. In a and Ashes year he will also have a significant role to play as President Designate," of MCC, said in an official statement.

Sangakkara's tenure as MCC President will come to an end on September 30, 2020.

