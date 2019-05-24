Negative campaign against PM Modi boomeranged: Anil Shastri

and son of former Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri, said that the "negative campaign" against has boomeranged.

"Excessive negative campaign against the has not gone down well with the public," he told ANI.

He also acknowledged that the "chowkidar chor hai" slogan, frequently used by Rahul Gandhi, was not accepted by the public.

" failed to address public issues," he said talking about Congress Ministers who "failed" to gauge the public mind.

"A better performance in Congress-ruled states would have yielded better results," he said.

The Congress on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister for BJP's bumper win in the

Calling the results "people's mandate", Gandhi had said, "I had said during the campaign that 'janata maalik hai' (public is the decision maker) and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP."

"What matters today is that people have decided is the Prime Minister and I respect that," Gandhi had said while briefing the media here.

