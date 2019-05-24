JUST IN
Terrorist Zakir Musa killed in encounter

ANI  |  General News 

One of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral in Pulwama.

Musa was the commander of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

An AK-47 rifle and a rocket launcher have been recovered in the operation at Dadsara village in Tral which began on Thursday.

The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of Musa.

After the state police forces killed three terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen on May 18, there has been tension in the area.

Terrorists on Tuesday evening hurled grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post situated at State Bank of India (SBI) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 08:01 IST

