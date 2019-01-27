Nepal-India oil pipeline moving ahead with forest clearance okayed

The stalled Nepal- petroleum pipeline has been expedited with the government okaying forest clearance for the project, which is now expected to be completed by April-end, said a (NOC)

The state-owned NOC received the Cabinet's go-ahead to cut trees that lie along the nine kilometre Pathlaiya-Amlekhgunj section of the project.

A Cabinet meeting on January 17 decided to allow the project to cut down around 80,000 trees in the section of route. Of the trees set to be cut down, 6,533 are big trees, an of the corporation told Kathmandu Post. of Nepal, which has been assigned the task of cutting the trees, was issued a 30-day notice last Tuesday.

The 69 km-long pipeline stretches from Amlekhgunj in to in laying works on a nine-km stretch in Nepal had stalled due to the forest clearance issue.

"If the project is expedited, it can be completed within two months," said the Initially, NOC had aimed to begin commercial operations of the pipeline by March. "However, due to the delay in forest clearance, it has been pushed back by a month to April-end."

The pipeline project started on March 9 last year. The ground-breaking of the pipeline project took place more than two decades after the first discussion on the project was held between Nepal and

Indian had proposed construction of a cross-border pipeline in 1995 and signed a memorandum of understanding with NOC at the junior level a year later. In 2004, the two sides upgraded the agreement to the level. However, due to a number of legal hurdles, the project failed to take off.

Indian construction company has been awarded the pipeline construction project with the completion deadline of 15 months. of Maharashtra, India, is manufacturing the being used in the project.

Moti Prabha Infra Tech, another Indian company based in Faridabad, has been upgrading four vertical fuel storage tanks at the These tanks have a combined storage capacity of 13,400 kilolitres. Two of the tanks can hold 3,900 kilolitres each and the other two tanks can hold 1,500 kilolitres and 4,100 kilolitres respectively, said the daily.

Around 200,000-litre diesel can be imported in an hour upon completion of the project. This would also reduce the and leakage costs, which total over Rs 1 billion.

Almost 70 per cent of pipe-laying works of the cross-border pipeline have been completed along the Nepal side, but the pipe-laying works along almost 10-km area that falls within the Parsa Wildlife Reserve and a few other community forests had been halted due to lack of government permission to cut down trees.

The fuel pumping facilities will be located in Motihari, India. NOC plans to conduct a trial of the project by supplying diesel in the first phase.

Nepal and India have invested Indian Rupees 2.75 billion for the project of which the is investing Rs 2 billion while the remaining amount will be invested by Nepal.

