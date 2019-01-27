Venezuela slams US defence attache's decision to defect as 'treason'

on Sunday slammed its defence attache to Washington's decision to recognise as President, labelling his move as "treason".

"To surrender to international interests is an act of and cowardice towards the homeland inherited from our liberator Simon Bolivar, so we reject the statements of Jose Luis Silva, who had served as military attache to the United States," Sputnik quoted the as stating.

"As the Venezuelan defence attache in the United States, I do not recognize Mr as of Venezuela…," Silva had announced at the in the He also urged other Venezuelan defence personnel to support Guaido as the

The South American nation's dismissal of Silva's move comes amidst political turmoil in the nation.

On January 23, Guaido, the and President, proclaimed himself as of to crowds of cheering protesters. He was immediately recognised as by the USA.

The elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, labelled it as a coup attempt by the US authorities and severed all ties with the country. Following this, the USA appealed to nations to "pick a side" over the crisis in at a meeting on Saturday.

Despite major protests and an ultimatum by most nations to hold fresh elections, Maduro continues to hold on to his post. like and have backed Maduro while condemning international interference in the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)