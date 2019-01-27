Twin explosions kill 27 during Sunday mass in southern Philippines

At least 27 people were killed and 77 others wounded after deadly twin blasts rocked a church during mass in on Sunday.

The dead were mostly church-goers who had congregated for the Sunday mass in the cathedral in Jolo, on the island province of Sulu, reports

Local authorities say that improvised (IEDs) were used in the devastating blasts.

Chaos ensued after twin explosions, one inside the church and another near the entrance, hit the cathedral on Sunday morning.

The blasts follow Friday's announcement that the region, a mainly Muslim part of predominantly Catholic Philippines, had approved a plan to govern itself by 2022.

Monday's referendum saw 85 per cent of voters back the creation of an autonomous area called Bangsamoro.

Seven army personnel were also amongst those killed in the blasts, Graciano Mijares, the (PNP) in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) confirmed to

The armed forces immediately secured the explosion area and transported the victims to hospital. A few of the injured were airlifted to for medical attention.

"I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worships and public places at once, and initiate proactive security measures to thwart hostile plans," Philippines' said.

"We also urge everyone to remain calm and avoid spreading panic in our respective communities to deny terrorism any victory," he added.

A for condemned the attack and stated that investigations have been launched to find out the perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)