The of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, on Wednesday invited four-time to form the next coalition government here following last week's elections in the nation.

"In democracies, the majority decides. And in these elections, the majority spoke its part," said during a presser held alongside Netanyahu. He asked the incoming to "soothe divides after a tumultuous election campaign," according to of

Netanyahu is expected to form a coalition of right-wing and ultra-orthodox parties after talks start on Thursday. He now has 28 days to form a government.

"Us versus them is over, now it's just us," the said. "Now is the time to stop fighting 'them' and to regain faith in 'us'," he added.

The recent elections saw Netanyahu defeating the of party, Benny Gantz, who is now expected to head the opposition in the 21st

Netanyahu-led coalition is likely to consist of 35 seats from his own party (Likud), eight seats each from Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, five seats each from Union of Right-Wing Parties and Yisrael Beytenu, and lastly four seats from the

The newly elected members are slated to be sworn in on April 30.

