Netanyahu invited to form government in Israel

The President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, on Wednesday invited four-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next coalition government here following last week's elections in the nation.
"In democracies, the majority decides. And in these elections, the majority spoke its part," Rivlin said during a presser held alongside Netanyahu. He asked the incoming Prime Minister to "soothe divides after a tumultuous election campaign," according to The Times of Israel.
Netanyahu is expected to form a coalition of right-wing and ultra-orthodox parties after talks start on Thursday. He now has 28 days to form a government.
"Us versus them is over, now it's just us," the President said. "Now is the time to stop fighting 'them' and to regain faith in 'us'," he added.
The recent elections saw Netanyahu defeating the leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, who is now expected to head the opposition in the 21st Knesset.
Netanyahu-led coalition is likely to consist of 35 seats from his own party (Likud), eight seats each from Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, five seats each from Union of Right-Wing Parties and Yisrael Beytenu, and lastly four seats from the Kulanu party.
The newly elected members are slated to be sworn in on April 30.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU