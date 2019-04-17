Peru's ex President Alan Garcia dies after shooting himself before arrest

Former Peruvian died on Wednesday after shooting himself in the head, after police arrived at his home to arrest him.

Garcia was rushed to the hospital in Peru's capital after the incident.

His death was confirmed by current Martin Vizcarra, who expressed his condolences over Twitter, reported

The 69-year-old served as the of from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011.

Garcia was under investigation for bribery in connection with a massive corruption scandal that has engulfed a number of former Latin American leaders. He was accused of receiving kickbacks from a Brazil-based company during his second term as Peru's president.

