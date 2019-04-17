US: Schools in Denver remain close amid mass-shooting fears

-
Public schools in the US city of Denver on Wednesday remained closed amid the fears that an armed woman obsessed with the Columbine High School shooting posed a "credible threat."
The suspect is identified as 18-year-old Sol Pais.
The US authorities said that the woman flew from Miami to Colarado and purchased a shotgun and ammunition upon arriving, according to a report by Sputnik.
The woman is said to be "infatuated" with the Columbine High School massacre that occurred on April 20, 1999. On that day, two students at the Denver-area high school in Columbine opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others before turning the guns on themselves.
