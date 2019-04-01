New Zealand U19 tour of Bangladesh called off

Under-19 tour of Bangladesh, slated for this month, has been cancelled in the aftermath of terror attacks that claimed lives of 50 people at two mosques in

Cricket (NZC) said both the and the Cricket Board (BCB) agreed that sending an age-group team to one of the countries affected would be insensitive and inappropriate, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"We have conveyed our deep sense of regret over the circumstances leading to this mutual decision, and the BCB have been both understanding and generous in response," Barclay said.

" have nothing but respect for the BCB and believe this development has only served to bring our countries closer together, and to strengthen our bond through cricket," the added.

In reply, the BCB has expressed "solidarity with and the peace-loving people of New Zealand".

Moreover, Barclay said both countries will continue playing bilateral series across all levels. Later in September, Under-19 team will travel for the "Developmental" and "A" tours.

cricketers who were on their way to the to offer Friday prayers on March 15 managed to escape the site. As a precautionary measure, the final Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was called off.

