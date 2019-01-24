Nicolas Cage to feature in sci-fi thriller 'Color Out of Space'

-
Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Color Out of Space.'
Directed by Richard Stanley, the film is based on a novella by H.P. Lovecraft and revolves around a family which moves to rural New England to escape the hustles of city life. However, a meteorite crashes into their front yard and infects the land with a strange, otherworldly colour.
Following the mysterious turn of events, the Gardner family is left to face an alien force gradually mutating every life form it touches.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film starts production next month and will be produced by Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood.
'Color Out of Space' will also star Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Julian Hilliard and Q'Orianka Kilcher.
Apart from Stanley's project, Cage will be next seen in S. Campanelli's thriller drama 'Grand Isle'. His past credits include 'Mandy', 'Ghost Rider', 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Mom and Dad.
