Ariana Grande announces tracklist for 'Thank U, Next'

took to and released the tracklist for her fifth studio album, 'Thank U, '

According to an post, the tracklist for the upcoming album, to be released February 8, includes songs named 'Imagine,' 'Needy,' 'NASA,' 'Bloodline,' 'Fake Smile,' 'Bad Idea,' 'Make Up,' 'Ghostin,' 'In My Head,' '7 Rings,' 'Thank U,' 'Next' and 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored.'

According to Variety, the title track "Thank U, Next" was released as the lead single on November 3 and Grande dropped an accompanying video that referenced classic films like 'Mean Girls,' '13 Going on 30' and 'Legally Blonde' on November 30.

'Thank U, Next' became Grande's first song to debut at No. 1. The album's second single, '7 rings,' hit platforms January 18 along with a video.

The release of her latest album comes pretty quickly with her fourth album 'Sweetener' releasing in August 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)