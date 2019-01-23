On 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire', Anil Kapoor 'honoured' to be part of film

With the Oscar-winning 'Slumdog Millionaire' crossing 10 years since its release, actor Anil Kapoor says he feels 'honoured' to be a part of the celebrated project.
Speaking about the film that created waves when it released, Anil Kapoor says, "It feels like only yesterday that I shot for 'Slumdog Millionaire.'"
Following its release in 2009, 'Slumdog Millionaire' had gone on to be nominated for 10 Academy Awards, of which it won eight-- including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It had also won seven BAFTA Awards including Best Film, five Critics' Choice Awards and four Golden Globes.
The multi- Academy award winning film also brought Kapoor critical acclaim from across the world for his flamboyant and nuanced portrayal of game show host Prem Kumar.
On the occasion of 10 years of 'Slumdog Millionaire,' Kapoor adds, "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for 'Slumdog Millionaire', and what a journey it has been since then! Many have called 'Slumdog' a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it".
Kapoor also posted a photo on Twitter to chronicle his journey from doing 'Slumdog Millionaire' to his new film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', captioning it, "What a journey this has been! I feel blessed to be a part of movies that strive to break boundaries. #10YearChallenge #10YearsOfSlumdogMillionaire #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."
Notably, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a film that is set in the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around a love story with a difference.
Sonam is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film, the trailer of which shows her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao.
The film sees Anil Kapoor essay the role of Sonam's father and also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU