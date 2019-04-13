Nigerian drug peddler held in South Delhi

A Nigerian drug has been arrested from area, said the Police on Saturday.

Police have seized five grams of fine quality cocaine from him along with his scooty.

"Drug peddler, identified as Chukwuma Christian, 21, is a resident of Ontshe in He was operating from Mehrauli," police said.

"On Friday evening, we got information that some Nigerian nationals are indulging into drug peddling in South area."

"We mounted our sensitising secret informers and surveillance in the prospective area where those foreigners were roaming," said police.

The drug was apprehended by the team of Narcotics consisting of Varun Gulia, Assistant Ram Pratap, Head and Vinay, Constables Satish and Sonu.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) at station.

Further investigation is underway.

