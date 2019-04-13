Meet Mamata, a specially-abled girl who writes with her feet

you turn around and make lemonade, so goes the adage. That is precisely what did. Crippling disability rendered her hands as useless but that has not prevented from pursuing her dream of an educational degree. She utilizes the toes of her feet to hold a pen and write.

The specially-abled girl has been writing with her feet from childhood.

Presently, she is pursuing her education from the prestigious college of Chhatarpur, Maharaja College, where she is enrolled as a regular student.

To pursue her passion for education Mamata travelled about 18 Km from Talvampara, her uncle's house, to write her BA first-year examination.

Mamata says: "Initially I found writing difficult because of my disability, then got used to it. Every day I faced a lot of trouble in completing my daily tasks but because of the affection of people and my aspiration I am continuing my education."

"I want to be educated. I want to do work so that I can earn money to support my parents financially as well as mentally. I never blame God for my disability as I believe that there are some children, who even with both hands are not studying properly and spoiling their future," says Mamata.

Speaking to ANI, Mamata has appealed to youngsters to not let anything affect their dreams.

Mamata says she was born in a common family of a Her parents and the Councilor of the Commerce Department at Maharaja College, Sumati Prakash Jain encouraged and supported her to continue her studies.

She adds: "My younger and the elder brother used to take care of me. Last year, I passed 12th board exams and got enrolled into the prestigious

