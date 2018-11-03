Night traffic block to affect train schedule in Mumbai

A night block will be implemented by the Central Railway in the wee hours of Sunday for the removal of rusty and deteriorated wires of the State Electrical (MSEDCL).

The block will be implemented in the Northeast line for an hour between 2 AM to 3 AM between Kalyan and Titwala for the removal of the wires.

The block will cause disruption to a number of trains. The Muzaffarpur - (LTT) Pawan Express (11062) will be regulated at Titwala for 35 minutes and will arrive in LTT 40 minutes behind schedule.

The - (CSMT) Express (11058) will be regulated at Khadavli for 30 minutes and will arrive in CSMT 40 minutes behind schedule. Meanwhile, (12541) will be regulated at Vasind for 80 minutes and will arrive in LTT 30 minutes behind schedule.

Gorakhpur - LTT Kushinagar Express (11016) will be regulated at Asangaon for and will arrive in LTT 30 minutes behind schedule. Shalimar - LTT Express (18030) will be regulated at Atgaon for nine minutes and will arrive in LTT 30 minutes behind schedule.

Also, the Howrah - CSMT Mail via (12810) will arrive 25 minutes behind schedule and the - CSMT Nandigram Express (11402) will arrive 20 behind schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)