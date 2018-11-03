President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand today

-
President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday depart for a day' visit to the state of Uttarakhand.
On Saturday, the President will inaugurate the first Gyan Kumbh, which is being jointly organised by the Higher Education Department of the government of Uttarakhand and the University of Patanjali in Haridwar.
He will also address the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on the same day.
The President will return to New Delhi the next day.
