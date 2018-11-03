JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

4 hurt, gunman kills self in Florida shootout

As entrepreneurs, you serve as living bridge between India, Zimbabwe: VP
Business Standard

President Kovind to visit Uttarakhand today

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday depart for a day' visit to the state of Uttarakhand.

On Saturday, the President will inaugurate the first Gyan Kumbh, which is being jointly organised by the Higher Education Department of the government of Uttarakhand and the University of Patanjali in Haridwar.

He will also address the first convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on the same day.

The President will return to New Delhi the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 06:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements