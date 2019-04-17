Nipsey's foundation plans to be carried forward by his family

Late American rapper-songwriter, Nipsey Hussle, was planning something big for his neighbourhood. Now, the responsibility for the same has been taken up by his family.

Nipsey was planning to build a foundation, that was aimed at ameliorating the quality of life, primarily for young people, in his community, for which he even commenced some of the groundwork before being shot, reported

As part of his contributions, the gave away his shoes to the kids at the 59th Street Elementary and also repaved the basketball courts there.

Apart from having a total of 14 businesses which Nipsey owned, his family is currently focusing on the foundation that the wanted to work for, in priority.

Nipsey opened his 'Marathon Clothing store' at the Slauson and intersection for he saw it as an opportunity, where he can invest in his area and provide jobs to his people.

He was also associated with 'Destination Crenshaw', a project which was aimed at turning the 1.3 mile stretch of Blvd. into an open-air art museum. His family wishes to continue what Nipsey had started.

Reports by say that Nipsey was scheduled for a meeting, the day after he was murdered, with the Steve Soboroff, to end gang violence.

Meanwhile, the rapper's family is aimed at strengthening the projects Nipsey initiated.

