Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's 'Mental Hai Kya' gets a new release date

The new release date for the upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya,' starring and in the lead roles, revealed on Wednesday. The filmmakers shared the release date along with a motion poster.

"Get ready for craziness that cuts through. - releasing on 21st June 2019," read a post from the official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures.

In the poster, the duo can be seen balancing a sharp razor on their tongues.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on March 29.

Rao also took to his handle to announce the release date of the film.

"Madness has made its cut! Catch in theatres on 21st June 2019," he captioned the post.

[{9af60031-9d53-4269-87ea-f6d3b4128117:intradmin/raj_N7Zg8np.JPG}]

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)