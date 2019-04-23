Nirmala Sitharaman addresses top Navy officials

-
ALSO READ
Sitharaman bats for women enrollment in Indian Navy
Sitharaman launches vessel, asks defence PSUs to expand market
Sitharaman inaugurates Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre
'Shame' that Rahul Gandhi 'misleading' people over HAL: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman reviews operational preparedness of Indian Coastal Guard
-
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, interacted with the officers of the Indian Navy at Naval Commanders' Conference here to discuss the security challenges faced by the country.
Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh and Director General Coast Guard Rajendra Singh, were present at the conference.
The meeting took place a couple of days after eight coordinated bomb blasts shook Sri Lanka leaving 310 people dead and more than 500 injured during Easter celebrations on Sunday.
Indian Coast Guard has been put on high alert along the maritime border with Sri Lanka to ensure the security of the nation from any fleeing terrorists from the group which carried out the ghastly attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU