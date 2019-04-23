SC seeks response from advocate who alleged foulplay in sexual harassment charges against CJI Gogoi

The on Tuesday sought response from Utsav Bains, who claimed that there is a conspiracy to frame up the in a case.

A three- bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, and issued a notice to Bains and posted the matter for hearing tomorrow.

The Bench also sought the presence of the before it on April 24.

The bench was hearing a case relating to the allegations against The charges have been levelled by a dismissed woman employee of the

on Monday filed an affidavit in the top court saying there was a larger 'conspiracy' playing out to compel the CJI to resign.

He claimed that when he refused to take up the case on finding several loopholes in her story, the person offered him Rs 50 lakh, which was raised to Rs 1.50 crore.

Bains further claimed that on inquiry, he found that "certain fixers", who claim to be engaged in illegally managing judgments in exchange for cash, were behind the plot as the had taken decisive action to crack down on such fixers.

His affidavit stated, "The said fixer Romesh Sharma was running a 'cash for judgment' racket in cahoots with and politicians and had exercised considerable influence for years, which ultimately was brought to an end by the present CJI, as he took decisive action against them after becoming CJI."

"There was a conspiracy against the of to force him to resign and thereby threaten every with dire consequences for being free and fearless in dispensing justice while pronouncing judgments against the rich and powerful in the country," his affidavit further claimed.

On Saturday, a Special bench of the met for a sitting to discuss of allegations against CJI

"The independence of the judiciary is under very serious threat and there is a larger conspiracy to destabilise the judiciary," the Bench had said.

A Bench consisting of Chief Justice and Justices and did not pass any judicial order and left it to the wisdom of the media to decide on the publication of reports in order to protect the independence of the judiciary.

