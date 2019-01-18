No need for big investigation into Bandhwar's death: Kamal Nath

A day after P was shot dead in Mandsaur, Nath said there is no need for a big investigation in the case.

"The son of the victim himself registered the name of the accused in the FIR. There's no need for a big investigation, there are two eyewitnesses. Death should not be politicised especially when it's an internal matter of a party," he told media here.

was shot in Nai Abadi area of on Thursday and died on the spot.

SHO station SL Borsi said, "We have got a name, the police is searching for him. The deceased and the accused had a land dispute."

Last week, another Baiju was shot dead in Bihar's district.

As per information, the incident occurred while the victim was sitting at his medical facility. An individual came and asked him about some medicine before shooting him. Gupta was shifted to a hospital but could not be saved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)