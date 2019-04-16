No order issued for cancellation of LS polls in Vellore: ECI

The of India (ECI) has said that no order has been issued by it so far regarding cancellation of elections in Tamil Nadu's constituency.

The clarification comes after various claimed that the poll body is mulling over cancelling polls in the parliamentary constituency over the alleged use of money to influence voters.

However, ECI's said no such order has been issued yet.

parliamentary constituency is scheduled to go to polls on April 18. The results of the elections will be announced on May 23.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement of Congress-DMK alliance, the Vellore seat has gone to DMK. Similarly, an alliance of BJP-AIADMK and other regional parties has conceded the seat to AIADMK.

The DMK has fielded Kadhir Anand from Vellore Parliamentary constituency against AIADMK's AC Shanmugam.

Last month, the Income Tax department and officials had raided Durai Murugan's residence in Vellore, and reportedly seized a large amount of unaccounted cash.

Raids were also conducted at and B.Ed College, which are owned by Kadhir Anand.

