Rafale row: HAL manufactured planes used for carrying out Air strike in Pak, says Rahul

Hitting out at Modi, on Monday said that Anil Ambani's firm which never manufactured a plane was chosen in Rafale deal over the Hindustan (HAL) which manufactured planes used for carrying out air strikes in Balakot.

" people wrote in the file that Modi is doing direct negotiations with government and Rafale. People of suffer a loss of Rs 30,000 crore. On the other hand, got money for free. He never manufactured a plane and he did not know it. Hindustan (HAL) knows how to manufacture a plane and has been manufacturing planes for 70 years," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally here.

"The planes which had dropped bombs in Balakot? It was HAL. Planes like Sukhoi, Mirage, Mig, Jaguar. HAL is a government company manufacturing planes for 70 years," he emphasized.

The (IAF) had carried out aerial strikes at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of

The further attacked the for evading his questions over Rafale deal in the Parliament.

"When I asked him a question in the Parliament. He spoke for one and a half hours, took names of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, but never talked about corruption, and Rafale. He could not look into the eyes of the country," he said while campaigning for Congress's unit who is contesting from Nanded seat, one of 10 constituencies that are going to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Gandhi reiterated his poll promise of giving Rs 72, 000 per annum or Rs 3.60 lakh in five years in the accounts of five crore families in the country under his party's NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme.

The further spoke of rolling out of two budgets-- Budget and Budget-- if his party voted to power.

"There used to be two budgets-- Budget and Railway Budget. We have decided that after winning General elections, there will be two budgets. One will be the Budget but the other would not be a Railway Budget, it will be the Farmer's budget," he said.

"We will tell everything related to farmers at the beginning including loan waiver, minimum support price, crop insurance etc," Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)