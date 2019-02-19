US can't crush Huawei, Meng's arrest politically motivated: Founder

is currently reeling under pressure from the over its alleged threat to the national security. The country has also accused the company of being used as a vessel by the to spy on the US.

In the first public interview after daughter Meng Wanzhou's arrest on charges of money laundering, bank fraud, and stealing trade secrets, founder told the BBC that the arrest was a politically motivated move.

The founder said that there is no way the US can crush He further added that the company is much more advanced for the world to simply eliminate it and even if the US pressurises more countries to not use Huawei products temporarily, the company can scale down a bit.

Recently, the US warned its allies against using Australia, New Zealand, and the US have already banned or blocked the company from supplying equipment for their future 5G mobile broadband networks. stressed that America doesn't represent the world.