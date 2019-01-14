Noida building collapse: Two injured and many, including children, feared trapped

Two people were grievously injured while many, including children, are feared trapped after a portion of a two-storeyed building that was being demolished suddenly collapsed in Nithari village in Sector-31, on Monday.

According to the locals, children are among those trapped while they claimed that they have rescued 3 children, including 2 girls, who were severely injured.

"The labourers were involved in demolishing the building since last one and half month. No precaution was taken ahead of demolition. The road, used by a large number of people in a day, was not closed during the demolition process," said a local. He added that soon after the incident, locals swept into action and rescued the victims as no help came from the administration.

Rescue and relief work is underway.

More details are awaited.

