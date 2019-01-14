SC dismisses plea against Kejriwal's sit-in strike at L-G house

The on Monday dismissed a petition filed against Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in strike outside the Lieutenant Governor's office cum residence in the capital in June last year.

While dismissing the PIL filed by Harinath Ram, said, " of goes on hunger strike and you want us to pass order? Dismissed".

The petition sought the direction of the apex court to declare the sit-in of Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues outside the Lieutenant Governor's office as 'unconstitutional'.

The plea further said that a constitutional crisis was created due to "the unconstitutional and illegal" protest by the

In June last year, Kejriwal, along with and Health Minister sat on strike inside for nine days.

Kejriwal and his ministers protested to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their strike and action against those who have struck work.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)