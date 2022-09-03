NTPC registers 62% growth in coal production from its captive mines

has produced 7.36 MMT of as per data available on August 31, registering a robust growth of 62 per cent compared to 4.55 MMT achieved during the same period last year.

"With meticulous planning, resource mobilization, and regular monitoring, has achieved substantial growth even during the monsoon period so far, and is hopeful of sustaining the growth that will help in ensuring uninterrupted, reliable and affordable power generation," an official release said.

It said has dispatched 7.52 MMT of coal from its captive mines as compared to 5.47 MMT of coal dispatched during the same period last year, registering a growth of 37 per cent.

The release said NTPC has taken various steps to augment the from its coal mines.

The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production, it said.

