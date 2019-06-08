Nurses at higher risk of chronic insomnia and sleep disorder: Study

A new study identified that medical centres nurses were at a higher risk of chronic and showed symptoms of common disorders.

The study was published in the journal 'Sleep'.

"We were surprised by the number of nurses potentially suffering from common disorders, most notably, chronic and shift work disorder," said Francis Christian, a second-year fellow at the Sciences Center.

The results showed that 49 per cent of participating nurses at an academic medical centre averaged less than seven hours of per night, and the overall average night sleep time was 6.6 hours.

Symptoms consistent with chronic were identified in 31 per cent of nurses, and excessive daytime sleepiness was found in 4.5 per cent of them.

27 per cent of nurses used medications to help them sleep, and 13 per cent reported using medications to stay awake.

Symptoms indicative of were present in 31 per cent of nurses. About 18.5 per cent of nurses also had a moderate-to-severe risk for

The American Academy of recommends that adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal

The study involved an of 1,165 nurses at a tertiary care medical centre.

Questions were asked about topics such as their sleep schedule and medications. Questionnaires such as the STOP-BANG and Epworth Sleepiness Scale were used to assess the nurses for symptoms.

"Nurses are at increased risk for such as shift work disorder," said Christian.

"Recognition needs to take place so that we can screen appropriately and make scheduling modifications to help alleviate the burden of among nurses," Christian added.

