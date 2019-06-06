Parents, children can together manage weight through DRIVE curriculum

While parents generally ignore their kids' overeating, obese children have more chances of becoming an obese adult. A new study found that parents and children can together manage weight through Developing Relationships that Include Values of and Exercise (DRIVE) curriculum.

The study was published in the Journal of Education and Behaviour.

"Parents typically are the most important and influential people in a child's environment," said authors and Corby K. Martin, System.

"Adding this weight management strategy to existing state and federal home visitation programs could help address the current childhood crisis," they added.

For the findings, the study was done on sixteen families. Children 2-6 years of age with a body mass index greater than the 75th percentile enrolled. Families were randomly assigned to receive information only or DRIVE intervention.

The DRIVE curriculum was provided during 15 in-person sessions in the family's home. Sessions were 30 minutes long, during which parents and children practised healthy daily routines including establishing regular snack and mealtimes, reducing screen time, and encouraging physically active play.

Each session focused on a single topic such as portion size, food preparation, how to discuss weight and growth concerns with the paediatrician, and effective parenting strategies.

The group that did not receive in-home visits was mailed information on nutrition, physical activity, and parent-child interaction at the beginning of the study.

As per the findings of the study, children in the DRIVE intervention maintained their body weight with a modest reduction in body mass index over 19 weeks of the study, while the children who received education significantly increased their body weight and body mass index.

Additionally, parents who participated in the DRIVE sessions also decreased their body weight.

The study also reported that all 16 families completed the program. This level of participation is much higher than programs delivered through clinics or community programs, which can see as many as 75 per cent of attendees leave the classes.

Dr. Hawkins and Dr. Martin shared, "Our results showed that at the half-way point of the study, children were becoming healthier. Changes in the health of the parents, though, did not happen until the end of the study. This points to the need for long-term, family-based programs to support behaviour change.

