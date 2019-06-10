Nuwan Pradeep dislocates finger, to miss match against Bangladesh

faced a major blow ahead of their clash against in the ongoing as pacer will not feature in the game owing to his dislocated finger.

"Nuwan was given treatment at the hospital, while the doctors reset his dislocated finger and the was closed with stitches. He was also administered with Pradeep will not take part in Sri Lanka's game against on Tuesday, as he will need a week's time to recover from the injury," ICC quoted Asantha De Mel, as saying.

Pradeep injured the little finger of his arm while he was practicing in the nets for his team's upcoming game.

This will be a major setback for the team as Pradeep was named as the of the Match for his performance against Pradeep sent four of Afghanistan's batsmen back to the pavilion and was also the most economical bowler from the Sri Lankan side as he gave away just 31 runs from his nine overs.

faced a massive 10-wicket defeat against in their first match but made a solid comeback and overpowered by 34 runs. However, their third match was abandoned without a ball bowled and both Sri Lanka and were handed over one point each.

In the absence of Pradeep, Sri Lanka will now face on June 11.

