OBOPAY launches app-based meal vouchering system for enterprise customers

OBOPAY, the global company providing enterprise solutions for Telcos, and companies with a dominant supply chain focus, today introduced meal vouchers - an app-based monthly meal vouchering system. has deployed the solution with multiple companies including Alsec.

The monthly meal system will enable an employee to receive designated meal money as a part of the corporate employee benefits program. The meal money will be transferred into the employee's card which they can further utilize for transactions at various outlets. The digital account of the employee would also consist of a primary digital account which will give them flexibility for self-loading, transferring & withdrawing money to and from OBOPAY's digital account.

"Launch of the digital system is in line with OBOPAY's commitment of promoting digitization of the entire payment ecosystem of enterprises and providing as a solution to companies across and globally. Through this launch, we will not just serve as a payment solutions partner for enterprises but we will add immense value to enterprises' by integrating our systems with the corporates' back-end transactional model," said while commenting on the launch, Shailendra Naidu, CEO, OBOPAY.

The multiple benefits of OBOPAY system over other meal vouchers includes its reach to more than 3.5 million outlets, multi-pocket digital account facility, withdrawal from the primary digital account, automatic fund reload, multiple self-load money options, person to person primary digital account money transfer, unlimited add-on cards and much more. Users can also set transactional limits by themselves, can block or unblock the card temporarily and they can also request money into the primary digital account from others.

The system can be used at all mastercard outlets across It can be also used for along with The revolutionary meal system will enable companies to reach out to hundreds of employees across cities at the click of a button. The will ensure that the employees receive meal vouchers on the OBOPAY digital account and start using them instantly. The OBOPAY meal vouchers can be used across multiple outlets for buying meals regardless of whether the outlet is the companies' affiliated partner or not. The meal system will also let the users receive details of all transactions as a statement in the mobile app.

As per a recent report, the global meal vouchers and employee benefits market will grow by USD 27.2 billion during 2018 - 2022. Along with having huge growth potential in the coming years, the meal voucher space also has challenges in terms of a complex distribution model. This is where OBOPAY is aptly poised to disrupt the meal voucher space considering the company's proven track record in digitizing the whole payment structures of enterprises.

