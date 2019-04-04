First batch of doctors from Wayanad Medical College enter medical service

Justice (Retd.) P Sathasivam, the of KUHAS will award MBBS degrees to the first batch students of the (DM WIMS), on Saturday, 6th April, in a grand ceremony at Naseera Nagar.

Prof MKC Nair, Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, will be the chief guest of the function. DM WIMS has received permanent recognition of the Medical Council of and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of This was announced by Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman, and DM Education and Research Foundation, at Kochi today.

Started in 2013, could script great success in a short span of time, with the first batch of students securing 96 per cent pass in the final year MBBS examination conducted by the University of Health Sciences in 2018 with 33 first classes. The top-performing students of the batch, who excelled in the examination, will be presented with gold medals on the occasion.

Apart from the Medical College, DM WIMS has also started Nursing & As Wayanad has a large number of Tribal and BPL population, by implementing many government schemes, through the Hospital, the Trust was providing high-quality healthcare services, free of cost to many people in the district.

The institute also has successfully implemented various social welfare projects, including Kudumbashree - WIMS Arogya Shyaktheekarana Scheme (KWAS), health protection scheme with Muppainad Grama Panchayat and free delivery treatment for tribal women, medical camps, training etc. In recognition of its social welfare projects, the institute was honoured by the (FICCI) and Association of Health Providers of (AHPI) at the national level.

