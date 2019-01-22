Odisha: 11 dead, over 25 injured in accident

JUST IN
ANI 

At least 11 people were killed and more than 25 others got critically injured after a truck overturned at Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at Poiguda Ghat near Baliguda.

The injured people have been shifted to hospitals in Berhampur and Brahmanigan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and free medical treatment for all injured.

Rescue operation is currently underway.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 09:09 IST

