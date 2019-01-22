JUST IN
31 Rohingyas arrested near Bangladesh border in Tripura

ANI  |  General News 

As many as 31 Rohingyas stranded near the India-Bangladesh border have been arrested by the Tripura BSF personnel in the last four days.

The Rohingyas were stranded between the border fence and the International Border with Bangladesh in Tripura.

The arrested Rohingyas have been handed over to the Amtali police station on the outskirts of Agartala.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 07:49 IST

