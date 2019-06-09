Odisha: 4 dead, 5 injured in wall collapses in Dhenkanal

At least four persons were killed while five others sustained injuries after a boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill located near Alasua market in collapsed on Sunday, district officials said.

Besides, a couple of two-wheeler vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

A team of the Disaster (ODRAF), along with fire brigade personnel and police officers, carried out rescue operation at the site.

"My condolences to the families of the four deceased. Three seriously injured have been admitted at a hospital in Cuttack," Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, District Magistrate, told ANI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)