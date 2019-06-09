Kochi: Four suspected of Nipah virus discharged from isolation ward

Scaling down the fear of Nipah that gripped Kerala, four suspected cases of Nipah who had been kept in the isolation ward at Medical College, have been shifted to the observation ward here on Sunday.

"Of the 11 suspected cases of Nipah who were admitted in the isolation ward at Medical College, four patients have been shifted to the observation ward after their condition improved significantly," government in its latest health bulletin said.

The condition of the seven who are still in the isolation ward is stable. However, over 325 people who are in contact with the virus affected patients are under the surveillance of the doctors, it further said.

Various medical experts from the Institute of Virology (NIV), All (AIIMS) and NIMHANS are examining the current situation in the state and are handling the sanitation drive.

According to the officials, while Nipah helpline has received 39 calls on Saturday itself, a total of 557 phone calls were received by the control room so far.

The training programmes that are being given at the block level will be expanded to the panchayat and municipal levels to fight the Nipah virus, it added.

On June 4, a 23-old-man had tested positive for Nipah virus infection, which killed 17 people in last year.

As of now, a total of 15 people are under observation in the state.

Health Minister K K Shailaja had on Friday met and discussed the status and preparedness of her state for containment and management of Nipah Virus disease.

for Health and Family Welfare Dr had on June 4 said that the Centre had rushed a team of doctors to Kerala for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact, causing respiratory illness. Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fever, dizziness and nausea.

