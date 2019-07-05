Odisha CM expresses concern over decreased allocation for MGNREGA in Budget 2019

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday welcomed the higher allocations for sectors like health, education in the Union Budget 2019 while also expressing concern over decreased allocation for MGNREGA, and core scheme for SCs, STs and "other vulnerable groups."

"While I welcome higher allocation for sectors like health, education, skill development, drinking water, livelihood, mission, women and children development, the decreased allocation for MGNREGA, core schemes for SC, ST and other vulnerable groups and pension under NSAP is a cause of concern," the Chief Minister said.

Patnaik also stressed on the fact that the medium to long term vision of the government needs to be backed by commensurate budgetary allocation.

"Union Budget 2019-20 speaks of medium to long term vision of the government which is good for the country however, these need to be backed by commensurate budgetary allocation," he said.

Welcoming the increased allocation for Railway projects, the Chief Minister said, "Increased allocation for Railway projects is a welcome step. I hope Railway projects in Odisha will be fast-tracked with adequate allocation. However, the reduced allocation for Highways will have adversely affect on the inter-state connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)