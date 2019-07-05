Uttarakhand: Second batch for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra returns after completing journey

The second team of pilgrims gone for Kailash Mansarovar yatra has successfully returned back after completing their journey to Pithoragarh on Friday.

There were 45 members in the second team of pilgrims and they began their journey on June 16.

Liasoning officer Prakash Singh said that he believes that the state government can develop the pilgrimage spot in the area of tourism so that people living in the margins can also benefit from it.

One of the pilgrims belonging to Jaipur said, "The weather was quite favourable this time during their journey. I hope that the other teams return soon after completing the yatra. I hope the teams going next will have blessings of Lord Shiva.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)