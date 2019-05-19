One injured in Bathinda due to poll violence

One person was injured after clashes between two groups outside a polling booth in Assembly segment under parliamentary constituency broke out during the last phase of voting on Sunday.

The man was injured after a group, allegedly linked to the Congress, fired bullets and allegedly vandalised chairs and some vehicles during the clashes at polling number 122 in

According to the police, one Khusbaj Singh Jatana fired bullets after clashes erupted.

"Violence has taken place here. One Khusbaj Singh Jatana has fired bullets. One man is injured in the firing," of Police MA Farooqui said.

He said, "We have registered a case under 307 of IPC after recording the statement. We will investigate and take stern action against the culprits."

The polling was resumed after the violence, the police said.

An eyewitness, Babbu Singh, said: "Jatana Singh came and asked one Jalore Singh MC, who was already sitting here, as to why he was purchasing votes. He denied the charge and said that he was just sitting. The clash erupted between them and firing started thereafter."

Four-time former MLA Jeet Mahendra Singh reiterated Babbu claims. "I have never seen such violence here. Khusbaz Singh Jatana, who claim to belongs to Congress, has fired at the poor. They fired more than 10 rounds of bullets," he said.

The former said: "Jatana along with 40-50 people tried to capture the booth."

He demanded the to take strict action against the culprits and register a case of attempt to murder against those involved.

is seeking re-election from MLA Amrinder Singh is up against the

